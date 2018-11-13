Even as the Woolsey fire continues to burn, residents in evacuated areas are starting to worry about looters.
A resident at the Malibu Bay Club said he saw a man Sunday morning on a dirt bike with a backpack driving through the Ventura County complex where about 20 condos sustained fire or water damage. A man matching that description was also seen driving south on Trancas Canyon Road that afternoon.
Bud Robison, property manager at Malibu Bay Club, saw three men on dual sport motorcycles wearing bandannas who were trespassing on the property Sunday afternoon. There were no license plates on the bikes. He said he asked the men for identification and they ignored him.
The death toll from the Camp fire in Paradise jumped to 42 on Monday, making it the deadliest fire in California history. Officials said they recovered the remains of 13 additional victims Monday as teams continued search the burned-out ruins of thousands of homes. Scores remain missing.
The Golden State got some moral support tonight from the Big Apple.
The operators of the Empire State Building illuminated the iconic skyscraper in the colors of California, blue and gold, to show support for the state during the wildfire losses.
The top spire of the tower was lit to resemble an EMS siren.
One of the first things Rabbi Alfred Wolf did after joining the Wilshire Boulevard Temple in 1949 was start a camping program for children.
Wolf envisioned a place that would be the antithesis of the Nazi Germany he escaped.
And it would be not only for Jewish children but for other children from Los Angeles’ burgeoning, and increasingly diverse communities. There they could organize and try to improve their lot and those of others, said his son Dan Wolf, 68.
The rabbi built two camps in Malibu: the beach side Hess Kramer and its sister camp Hilltop. In the 1960s, they became another home for a group of young Latinos who helped launch the Chicano movement.
With three hoses, a few bandanas, a bottle of eyedrops, and pure grit, Ali Zadeh single-handedly defended his wood-paneled home from a rushing wall of flames.
From about 7:30 Friday morning through that afternoon, Zadeh, 70, limped around his property, triaging the encroaching spot fires in a fight for his life.
He soaked the garage. He sprayed the bushes 20, sometimes 30 times. He drenched the grove of eggplants, the barn, the shed with hundreds of thousands of dollars in power tools. The rows of pine and oak trees in his corner of paradise, the fruits of a career as an engineer with Los Angeles County's public works department.
The air quality has improved in Southern California as the Woolsey fire has slowed.
But the Bay Area and Sacramento Valley continue to be hammered by smoke from the massive Camp Fire in Butte County.
The National Weather Service in Sacramento explained why that region in still being hit so hard. “An inversion cap is acting like a lid, keeping the wildfire smoke from rising, while the mountains prevent it from moving horizontally, trapping it in the area,” the weather service said.
The Woolsey fire destroyed about 37 houses in Bell Canyon while up to 12 are thought to have sustained some level of damage, said Eric Wolf, president of the Bell Canyon Homeowners Assn.
Wolf said he has stayed in the 2,400-acre community since the fire started, putting out spot fires with a team of about nine volunteers.
The Woolsey fire moved unpredictably in Bell Canyon, which has 13 miles of roads. This is the first time that homes were lost to a brush fire in Bell Canyon, a community that has seen fires multiple times before, but that wasn't the fault of the firefighters, he said.
Officials with the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area say eight mountain lions are alive and moving based on GPS collars, apparently surviving the wildfires.
But the fate of five others — P-22, P-42, P-47, P-54 and P-74 — remains unclear, park officials said in a tweet Monday.
Officials say it’s too early to be alarmed. They note that their GPS collars have not yet transmitted their locations. Officials say this is not unusual. There are other means of tracking the big cats, such as the use of telemetry. But the fires make that difficult.
A new spot fire has been reported Monday afternoon in Malibu Canyon.
Several people shared photos on social media of smoke billowing from the canyon.