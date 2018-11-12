The long, twisting roadways of Malibu looked like a moonscape Monday. The streets through the Santa Monica Mountains, damaged in places, were framed by scorched speed limit signs and drooping power lines.
The fire had burned unevenly, leaving some swaths of land barren and gray. In other areas, unscathed trees and vineyards swam into view in vivid technicolor. Solar panels glinted from scorched hillsides.
The silence was punctuated by the beep-beep-beep of utility trucks, the whir of helicopters dropping water and the roar of the wind blowing ash and dust across the hills.
Firefighters are battling two new fires in Ventura County.
Aerial video by NBC Los Angeles showed flames licking the edges of the 118 near Simi Valley as the Peak fire forced drivers to turn their cars around and drive the wrong way on the freeway.
The Ventura County Fire Department sent strike teams and aircraft to the Peak fire as Metrolink traffic was stopped in the area, said Capt. Stan Ziegler. Officials closed the 118 in both directions between Yosemite and Topanga.
Donations from people across the country have been pouring in to help animals displaced by the Woolsey fire.
About 600 animals, including horses, pigs, sheep, dogs and cats, are being looked after by volunteers and veterinarians at six locations across Los Angeles County, according to Maria Solacito, veterinarian chief of staff with Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control.
During the first few days of the Woolsey fire, Solacito sent out a plea across social media asking for extra hands to care for the animals, some of which had been injured.
Southern California Edison said one of its circuits went out two minutes before the Woolsey fire began.
The utility submitted a report to the California Public Utilities Commission on Thursday “out of an abundance of caution.” According to the report, a circuit in the utility’s Chatsworth substation “relayed” at 2:22 p.m. on East Street and Alfa Road, the same area where the Woolsey fire broke out.
“During anticipated Red Flag conditions, when circuits in the affected area detect a disturbance (relay) and become de-energized, the circuit will not automatically be re-energized,” the utility said. “This means an outage remains until it is safe to manually re-energize the circuit. This is not a Public Safety Power Shutoff; it is simply a safety feature to help mitigate wildfire risk.”
Representatives for Edison did not immediately respond to questions about the report.
As the deadly Woolsey fire continued to blaze in and around Malibu on Monday, fire officials carried on with aggressive air attacks to quench the burning flames that did not discriminate among properties.
The fire burned 91,572 acres and charred 370 structures in Los Angeles and Ventura counties and was 20% contained as of Monday morning, according to California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection officials.
By Sunday, the destructive fire had already claimed two lives and forced 250,000 people to flee their homes from Malibu to Thousand Oaks. Thousands of residents remained under mandatory evacuation orders on Monday.
Journalists covering California fires face a difficult task, working long hours in sometimes dangerous conditions to get the stories of loss and devastation to readers.
But along the way, they sometimes find furry friends they can’t walk away from. While working in Paradise, Los Angeles Times photojournalist Carolyn Cole posted on Twitter a photograph of a lost cat, crouching among the ruins of a burned home.
“If you know this cat, contact me for information,” she wrote.
Ryan Sabalow, a reporter for the Sacramento Bee, posted on Twitter on Sunday a similar call for help for a frightened cat sitting in the back of a pickup truck.
“I’ll get you home,” he said in the video attached to his post. “I’ll get you to a shelter. Come on.”
Firefighters facing the state’s deadliest and most destructive blaze on record will get a slight reprieve Monday from the winds that have been complicating the battle since the disaster first ripped through Butte County last week, authorities said.
A red-flag warning that has been in effect for days — signifying a potent mix of heat, dry air and winds that could explode a small fire into a deadly conflagration — was set to expire Monday morning, the National Weather Service said.
But as commanders warned fire crews during their morning briefing at the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds in Chico on Monday, that doesn’t mean the fight against the Camp fire is anywhere near won.
There are two major destructive fires still largely uncontained and raging in California. Classes have been canceled in affected areas, and thousands of families have been displaced.
It’s important to know how to talk to children about that trauma. Here is some advice from experts collected in the wake of the fires that hit Northern California last fall:
Answer their questions and validate their feelings
A lack of wind over the weekend allowed firefighters to gain significant ground and put containment lines into place. However, officials are expecting Santa Ana winds to kick up Monday and gain strength through Tuesday, which could lead to extreme fire behavior, said Cal Fire Division Chief Chris Anthony.
Northeast winds are expected to blow 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in Los Angeles, according to the National Weather Service.