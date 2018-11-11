With winds again picking up, it’s going to be a challenging day on the fire lines in Ventura County and the Malibu area.
As of Sunday morning, 177 structures had been lost, but officials stressed that they were still doing damage assessments.
A break in the winds allowed firefighters to increase containment to 10%. About 83,000 acres have burned.
With scores still missing, officials on Sunday will continue searching burned-out homes for victims of the horrific Camp fire in Paradise, Calif.
Dangerous conditions have slowed the search, but officials hope to make progress Sunday.
The bodies of an additional 14 people were discovered Saturday, bringing the blaze’s death toll to 23. More than 100 people are still unaccounted for.
Santa Ana winds began to pick up Sunday morning, and with it the Woolsey fire.
Winds could gust as high as 60 mph in the mountains and 50 mph in coastal and valley areas, and are expected to peak between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m Sunday and continue through Tuesday evening, said David Gomberg, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.
The upcoming three-day span of strong winds, low humidity and parched vegetation portends another round of danger, he said.
Large swaths of Ventura and Los Angeles counties are still under evacuation orders due to the fires.
Officials stress people should stay away even if they believe the danger has passed.
Road closures
The Woolsey fire is bringing another day of unhealthy air and smoke to Southern California.
In Los Angeles County, the areas with the worst air quality Saturday were the west San Fernando Valley and northwest coastal Los Angeles County, according to Dr. Muntu Davis, Los Angeles County health officer. The air in these regions is considered unhealthy for everyone, not just people who are sensitive to pollution.
This site shows real-time air quality conditions for locations statewide.
This drone video shows the shocking level of destruction from California’s most damaging wildfire.
The death toll from the Camp fire surged to 23 people on Saturday night, with more than 100 still missing in Butte County, officials said.
Fourteen more bodies were discovered Saturday, and fire crews are still searching through the burn area for more victims.
Two days after walls of flames devoured the entire Sierra foothills town of Paradise in minutes, three firefighters set about surveying the damage Saturday so they could report back to evacuees they’d grown up with on what they’d seen.
It was early Friday morning, the sun was just coming up in the Simi Hills and 60-year-old Bell Canyon resident Laurita Gallagher was screaming to her family that it was time to leave.
Perilous winds were poised to roar back early Sunday, threatening to fan wildfires that have claimed two lives, scorched 83,000 acres and forced a quarter-million people to evacuate their homes across Ventura and Los Angeles counties.
The following areas are no longer under an evacuation order:
Officials stress all other evacuation orders remain in effect and that people should avoid those areas.
Source: Ventura County Emergency Operations Center