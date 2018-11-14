It was the kind of relief effort one might expect to see only on one of those sun-kissed reality TV shows about wealthy, tanned and really good-looking people in Southern California.

As the Woolsey fire continued to burn, Bill Kerbox got a call Monday night from his friend whose 143-foot yacht, the Leight Star, was ready to be deployed. It boasts a helipad and plenty of space. The mission needed only one thing: volunteers and supplies to deliver to victims of the roughly 97,000-acre fire who had stayed behind.