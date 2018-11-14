FEMA representatives talk with Malibu residents who were forced to evacuate because of the Woolsey fire. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

As authorities continue to assess widespread damage from the Woolsey fire’s devastating march through Malibu and other areas in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, fire officials this week found themselves at the center of scrutiny from residents who sought clarity about the blaze’s destruction in their coastal city.

Richard Bloom, a state assemblyman who represents Malibu and neighboring communities, said that in every major fire, questions arise about the deployment of resources.

“Why were they here and not here? These are important questions. They deserve answers. The responses are never quite perfect,” Bloom said. “What you’re looking for is coverage everywhere, which is virtually impossible given the limitations of resources.”