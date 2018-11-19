Jeff Evans drives through Concow (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Jeff Evans is one of a handful of people left in Concow, a mountain hamlet tucked deep in the woods that has been under mandatory evacuation orders since the Camp fire tore through here on Nov. 8. If he leaves, he can’t get back in.

His neighbors stuck on the outside have been emailing him requests. Because the gas in the generator powering his electricity — and his internet — is limited, he hops online for a few minutes each day, answers their questions and gets going.

“Every single morning until the afternoon, I’m huffing it,” Evans said. “I’m going and going and going. There’s pigs to feed and goats and ducks and chickens.”