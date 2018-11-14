The Camp fire has scorched 135,000 acres in Butte County and was 35% contained as of Wednesday morning, according to California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection officials.
Firefighters will continue to strengthen containment lines throughout the day and keep an eye out for hot spots in those areas. Air tankers prepared to drop retardant in the fire’s path to impede its progress, officials said.
The inferno has ravaged the region for nearly a week, killing at least 48 people and destroying more than 7,600 homes. The fire is the deadliest and most destructive in California history.
The Woolsey fire grew slightly overnight, burning roughly 500 acres and growing the fire’s footprint to 97,620 acres as of Wednesday morning, according to California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection officials.
The fire, which has torn through a swath of Ventura and Los Angeles counties since last week, was 47% contained as of Wednesday morning, officials said.
The boost in containment overnight comes as firefighters prepare for the third consecutive day of Santa Ana winds.
A brush fire that erupted late Tuesday in Rialto near the Fontana city limits grew to 147 acres overnight amid relentless winds, fire officials said Wednesday.
Despite Santa Ana winds that brought gusts of up to 50 mph in the area, San Bernardino County firefighters said they made good progress getting a handle on the blaze overnight. Crews will remain in the area constructing and reinforcing containment lines and extinguishing hot spots.
From their perch atop Trancas Canyon, straddling the Ventura-Los Angeles county line, the staff at Creative Care addiction treatment center could see signs of the large fire building Thursday.
Officials at Pepperdine University are taking heat for their decision to shelter more than a thousand students on campus last week, even as the Woolsey fire swept across Malibu and prompted authorities to order an all-out evacuation of the city.
People who lost homes in California's deadliest and most destructive wildfire sued Pacific Gas & Electric Co. on Tuesday, accusing the utility of negligence and blaming it for the fire.
PG&E did not maintain its infrastructure and failed to properly inspect and manage its power transmission lines, according to the lawsuit filed in state court by more than two dozen fire victims.
The fire, which has killed at least 48 people and devastated the Northern California town of Paradise, was a “direct and legal result of the negligence, carelessness, recklessness, and/or unlawfulness” of PG&E, the lawsuit said. The lawsuit seeks compensation for the plaintiffs' losses and unspecified damages.
The number of deaths from California’s worst fire rose to 48 Tuesday as authorities and family members mounted desperate searches for the hundreds still missing.
The Camp fire has scorched 130,000 acres since Thursday, ripping through mountain towns in Butte County. More than 8,800 structures — mostly homes in Paradise — were leveled as the blaze charred the region.
The Thousand Oaks City Council voted to declare a state of emergency Tuesday because of fires that burned hillsides and homes in the city last week.
Shortly after the Hill and Woolsey fires broke out Thursday, the city manager announced a state of emergency, which allows the city to seek state and federal financial assistance in dealing with the fires.
But the City Council must vote to approve the declaration for it to remain in effect. During a special meeting Tuesday evening, the council unanimously voted to approve the declaration and to return within 30 days to determine whether it needs to be continued.
Malibu has lifted some of its mandatory evacuation orders as firefighters make progress with the Woolsey fire.
Residents who live between Coastline and Carbon Mesa Road and from the ocean to the northern city limits (with some exceptions) will be allowed entry with proper I.D.
According to the city, residents in the following neighborhoods will be granted access with valid I.D.:
• West of Coastline Drive
• East of Carbon Mesa Road
• From the ocean to the northern Malibu city limits (between Coastline and Carbon Mesa Road) with the following exceptions:
o Full closure at Tuna Canyon Road and Pacific Coast Highway
o Full closure on Rambla Pacifico Drive 400 meters north of Pacific Coast Highway (at the tennis courts)
Los Angeles County sheriff's personnel will be maintaining a checkpoint at PCH just north of Coastline Drive in the unincorporated area of Los Angeles County. Only residents of the repopulated areas in the city of Malibu will be permitted to enter this area and they must provide proper I.D. Employees of Malibu businesses will not be allowed access.
Evacuation orders remain in effect for all other neighborhoods of Malibu.
The Camp fire displaced tens of thousands of people, some of whom headed to the region's hotels. But complicating the search for family members and friends, the listed phone numbers for some hotels weren’t working.
The Red Cross shelter at Bidwell Junior High School in Chico had a sign on the wall listing three numbers for people to call to report missing persons. All three numbers went to voicemail when a reporter tried to call Tuesday.
Red Cross volunteers also handed out forms at its Chico shelters for people to fill out and declare that they were OK as part of the agency’s Safe and Well program.