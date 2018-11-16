A man stands in the middle of the street at the Seminole Springs mobile home park in Malibu Lake last week. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Randy Couch stood on the side of Kanan Road on Thursday morning, his cellphone on speaker mode as he waited. He had been on hold with Southern California Edison for 20 minutes, trying to get information about when power would return to his home.

Couch, who has been a resident of the Seminole Springs Mobile Home Park in Agoura Hills since 1981, lives along a creek that cuts through the park in a private cul-de-sac. The homes on his side of the creek — the one closer to Mulholland Highway — were spared by the Woolsey fire, he said. His brother’s home survived too.



But most of the houses on the other side burned, the electrical contractor said, adding that 101 of his 215 neighbors had lost everything.

Couch’s home has been powered by a generator since the electricity went out. He’s been able to cook and do laundry. But the area has no cellphone reception, so he has to leave to make any calls.