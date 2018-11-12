State officials said firefighters from Oregon, Washington, Utah, Idaho and Montana have responded or on their way to battle the California blazes. Gov. Jerry Brown said he’s requesting funding from the federal government.



“This is not the new normal, this is the new abnormal. And this new abnormal will continue certainly in the next 10 to 15 to 20 years. Unfortunately, the best science is telling us that dryness, warmth, drought, all those things, they’re going to intensify,” Brown said. “We have a real challenge here threatening our whole way of life, so we’ve got to pull together.”