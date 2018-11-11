Massive fires in both Northern California and Southern California are causing a smoky weekend across the state.
Because of the Woolsey fire, the areas with the worst air quality Saturday were west San Fernando Valley and northwest coastal Los Angeles County. The air in these regions is considered unhealthy for everyone, not just people who are sensitive to pollution.
This site shows real-time air quality conditions for locations statewide.
On Saturday morning, Maxwell Korrodi was the last person standing at his family’s Malibu mansion, which sits on a ridge overlooking the Pacific Coast Highway.
The place is jokingly called “the hotel” because his parents adopted 16 children, himself included.
“If this was going to happen, I didn't want to just sit in a hotel worrying,” Korrodi, 26, said as he stood outside his garage, a soot-stained handkerchief covering his mouth. “It gives me peace of mind knowing I’m in control and can at least try to save my home.”
Thick, dense smoke blanketed the sky in Oroville, where hundreds filled the Church of the Nazarene, an evacuation center 25 miles from the fire-ravaged town of Paradise.
Evacuees gathered Saturday afternoon around a television that was showing a college football game. Post-it notes and torn notebook paper were thumb-tacked to a message board with names and contact information of people searching for loved ones.
“People have been subdued,” said Steve Walsh, a regional spokesman for the American Red Cross, which was operating the shelter. “They seem numb to what’s happening.”
Standing next to his white truck in the church parking lot, Markham Odell recalled escaping from his property along the Feather River Canyon in Paradise Thursday morning.
Does Stanley the giraffe need rescuing?
It depends who you ask.
The owners of Malibu Wines, which suffered damage from the Woolsey fire, say the giraffe is OK.
The hardest hit part of Bell Canyon, neighbors say, is Dappelgray Road.
At one home, black railing and inviting steps lead down to mostly rubble. A flower bed sprinkled with small purple and yellow roses remains.
Blackened wood and red brick sit in a crumpled heap at least four feet high. The only thing left standing is a brick wall facing the street, black sconces attached on either side of a missing bay window that frames disaster.
Dr. Eugene Karpus doesn’t remember feeling the heat while trying to rescue his home.
On Friday, as firefighters scrambled to get hold of the fast-moving Woolsey fire, the 59-year-old and a handful of others worked as a team to defend their corner of Bell Canyon in eastern Ventura County.
Karpus, a psychiatrist, worked with fellow neighbors — including a medical courier, a neighbor who recently had brain surgery and a financial officer who works at a local university — to protect their homes, using shovels, axes and water hoses usually used for gardening.
They had no fire training, but they were armed with ferocious determination. Karpus’ logic for staying was simple: “Obviously all big fires start with a small [one],” he said.
Residents choked back sobs Saturday as they returned to Oak Forest Estates, a mobile home park nestled between the two hillsides in Westlake Village. Hit hard by the Woolsey fire, the community lost about 14 homes, residents said. By Saturday morning, the wind had died down and the air smelled of soot and burning plastic. Ash, twisted metal and charred pieces of wood lay in piles where homes once stood. Blackened juniper trees dotted the barren landscape.
Resident David Spence walked through the wreckage on Saturday. He’d lived in this tight-knit community for 20 years. His home had burned to the ground.
"You want to know a funny story, it was in escrow," he said. "I was selling it." Neighbors walked by, offering words of condolences to Spence and holding handkerchiefs to their mouths to guard against the smoky air.
Usually swarmed by tourists on weekends, Malibu beaches were desolate Saturday morning. Pacific Coast Highway was also uncharacteristically empty, save for fire engines and police cars screeching down the oceanside thoroughfare.
There were also the holdouts, the residents who hadn’t evacuated and instead slept in their cars in the beach parking lots. Some were still waiting to find out whether they lost their homes. Others already knew they had.
Around noon at the Zuma Beach parking lot, John Ridgway poured water into a collapsible bowl for his Australian shepherd, Rosalynn.