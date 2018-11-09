California fires live updates: Woolsey, Camp and Hill fires force evacuations; new blaze erupts in Griffith Park

Four fires are raging throughout California. The Woolsey fire had jumped the 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills early Friday and forced mandatory evacuations, including the entire city of Malibu. A fire in Griffith Park prompted the L.A. Zoo to prepare to evacuate some animals on Friday. On Thursday, the Hill fire pushed through canyons to the edge of Camarillo Springs and Cal State Channel Islands, both of which were evacuated. A separate fire in in Northern California’s Butte County, named the Camp fire, exploded in a matter of hours Thursday and swept through the town of Paradise.