California fires live updates: Woolsey, Camp and Hill fires force evacuations; new blaze erupts in Griffith Park

Four fires are raging throughout California. The Woolsey fire had jumped the 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills early Friday and forced mandatory evacuations, including the entire city of Malibu. A fire in Griffith Park prompted the L.A. Zoo to prepare to evacuate some animals on Friday. On Thursday, the Hill fire pushed through canyons to the edge of Camarillo Springs and Cal State Channel Islands, both of which were evacuated. A separate fire in in Northern California’s Butte County, named the Camp fire, exploded in a matter of hours Thursday and swept through the town of Paradise.
It’s bad enough when you’re evacuated at 3 a.m. because flames from a raging wildfire are just across the canyon. The experience becomes even rawer, even more visceral, when you see them engulf your house on television.
At least five people have been killed in the Camp fire in Butte County, officials said Friday morning.
The victims were found in vehicles that were overtaken by flames, and because of their burn injuries, they could not be immediately identified, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on its Facebook page.
The Sheriff’s Office has received multiple reports of other fatalities in the area and is working to confirm the deaths, but hazards and the active fire make it a difficult task, officials said.
Romina Sandjan and Jim Young stood together, watching smoke rising behind a row of homes on a ridge in Westlake Village.
Sandjan, 56, a short woman with a soft voice, worried about the fire. The orange and dark gray skies reminded her of the homes she lost to wildfires in the Philippines.
“I’m fearful,” she said.
Due to the relocation of some players, coaches and staff caused by area fires, the Rams canceled Friday’s practice and media availability, a team spokesman said.
A small fire broke out behind the Los Angeles Zoo on Friday morning, drawing away more than 100 firefighters and water-carrying aircraft desperately needed to battle a more dangerous blaze to the west.
The fire was spotted just before 8 a.m. near fire roads, hiking trails and a landfill in a remote section of Griffith Park, presenting a challenge for crews trying to access the area, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Peter Sanders.
Officials began evacuating some of the zoo’s animals about an hour later, starting with the lemurs. Outside the zoo, workers frantically carried out a dozen cages carrying parrots, condors and other exotic birds that were nearest the smoke and flames. The fire had broken out near the condor exhibit.
It had been a hellish 24 hours for Thousand Oaks resident Melissa Snyder. A close family friend, Noel Sparks, 21, was killed in the mass shooting at the Borderline Bar and Grill on Wednesday night.
Snyder has known Sparks since she was a baby and could barely make sense of that tragedy, which unfolded minutes from her home in the Hillcrest neighborhood.
On Friday morning, Snyder stood in her robe outside a Manhattan Bagel shop in a Woodland Hills parking lot, surrounded by her husband and five of her kids.
Authorities on Friday morning said the Woolsey fire has expanded to 10,000 acres, prompting evacuations and street congestion as people flee their homes.
Strong winds and poor visibility due to thick smoke created a dangerous situation for thousands of firefighters battling the blaze late Thursday night into Friday morning, officials said. More than 88,000 homes have been evacuated across Los Angeles and Ventura counties.
“It’s been a long night,” said Corey Rose, assistant chief with L.A. City Fire Department. “But what makes this good is that we’ve done it together.”
Firefighters on Friday continued to battle the Camp fire in Northern California, where at least 1,000 structures were destroyed and residents had to run for their lives as the fast-moving blaze swept across parts of Butte County.
The fire, which started about 6:30 a.m. Thursday, had grown to 20,000 acres overnight, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.