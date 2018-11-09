Several California fires erupted over the span of 24 hours during a red-flag fire warning that encompassed the entire state. With fierce, gusting winds, the fires grew quickly, exploding thousands of acres in only a few hours.
In Butte County, the Camp fire erupted to more than 70,000 acres overnight after starting just after dawn Thursday. In Ventura and Los Angeles counties, the Hill and Woolsey fires, which began Thursday afternoon, collectively consumed more 20,000 acres.
The smoke from all of the fires were monitored from the skies — 440 miles above Earth’s surface. The National Weather Service released satellite images in a tweet Friday afternoon.
Inside Neighborhood Church, an evacuation center in Chico, blankets were bunched up on green cots. Residents, many from Paradise, sat next to the few things they were able to bring with them in the rush to flee their homes: prescriptions, purses, papers and pets.
In the hallway, people registered with Red Cross workers to help reassure friends and family members they were safe.
Outside, people wandered in the chilly air, masks covering their faces, as bits of ash fell like snowflakes from a red sky. Some watched news coverage of the Camp fire on a television near the entrance of the church, or walked their dogs around the parking lot. Others stood in lines for food or to speak with insurance companies, which had set up mobile booths.
High winds and dry conditions have exacerbated fires in Northern and Southern California causing deaths, destruction and evacuations. This NASA photo shows the massive smoke moving west as the fires rage.
Comcast has opened 3,200 Xfinity Wi-Fi hot spots throughout Yuba and Butte counties in Northern California to help residents and emergency personnel stay connected during the Camp fire, the company announced Friday.
The hot spots are free and are available to anyone, regardless of whether they are Xfinity customers. They are located indoors and out in places such as shopping districts, parks and businesses. For a map of locations, click here.
Shirley Hertel returned to her Thousand Oaks home Friday morning after watching it catch fire on TV just hours before.
The sight left her in tears.
Clutching her phone and singed newspaper clippings, she stood in her driveway and wept. Her daughter’s car, parked in the driveway, was reduced to its metal frame. The garage door and her daughter’s bedroom above it were burned too, the frame and windows now an ash black.
Taft High School Principal Daniel Steiner, a Newbury Park resident, headed back to school with his family early Friday morning.
His wife, two young children and dog camped out in his office as he tried to get his school — now an evacuation center— up and running. The fires and the mass shooting Wednesday night at Borderline Bar and Grill had led to some jangled nerves for both his family and his students.
“We feel safe, but no community is safe from these type of events,” Steiner said.
Arita Kronska slept through news that her Westlake Village neighborhood had been placed under mandatory evacuation as the Woolsey fire showed no signs of slowing.
The 62-year-old only found out when her daughter called her Friday morning around 5 a.m., worried.
“I’ve lived here since 1998,” she said, standing on the lawn in front of the Thousand Oaks Teen Center with her dog, Yoda. “This is the first time I’ve seen a fire like this.”
Debbie Sneed-Barnett and her husband, Mike Barnett, slept in their minivan in the Pierce College evacuation center’s parking lot with their three boys — ages 4, 5 and 11 — two dogs and a cat.
“It was chaos in there,” said Sneed-Barnett, 37.
About 900 evacuees fleeing the Woolsey fire checked had checked into the evacuation center by 8:30 a.m. Friday, and a second gym would soon open to meet increasing demand, said Rolf Schleicher, vice president of administrative services at the college.
All still wearing pajamas, the Barnett family had left their home in Thousand Oaks at 3:30 a.m. and grabbed breakfast at Denny’s. It was the family’s first evacuation, and everyone was fighting a cold. Before leaving, Sneed-Barnett grabbed her son’s breathing machine and her parents’ wedding photos.
Sneed-Barnett said she still hasn’t processed the fact that she may lose her home near the Borderline Bar and Grill, where a mass shooting had occurred just the day before.
About 1,200 students were sheltering in place at Pepperdine University in Malibu Friday afternoon as evacuation traffic inched along the Pacific Coast Highway nearby.
Students were directed to either the Tyler Campus Center, a student life center that houses the cafeteria, or the Firestone Fieldhouse, the main athletic facility on campus.
Derek Swanson, an 18-year-old student, got a text message Friday at about 7 a.m. to shelter in the cafeteria.
Rafael Garcia, 58, ran and grabbed a garden hose, tossed it through his home’s fence and hopped over.
He quickly began spraying water as portions of the home’s porch fell apart. The house had been vacant for more than two years, but Garcia wanted to make sure the flames didn’t spread to his own home.
“I don’t think they care if this house burns,” he said, rushing to pour water on the flames. “I’m trying to save our homes.”
Several minutes later, a firefighter showed up. Garcia quickly asked: “What else can I do?”