A view of a mobile home park after it was destroyed by the Camp fire in Paradise, Calif. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Firefighters battling the Camp fire in Northern California boosted containment of the massive blaze overnight to 45%, though the inferno continued to expand its footprint.

The blaze has charred 142,000 acres in Butte County as of Friday morning, according to California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection officials.

The blaze, which is the deadliest and most destructive in California history, has killed at least 63 people and destroyed more than 9,800 homes in more than a week. The number of people missing in the fire jumped Thursday to 631.