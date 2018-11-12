Residents in portions of the Woolsey fire evacuation area have been advised to boil their tap water before drinking it or using it to cook.

The boil-water notice was issued Sunday night for Los Angeles County Waterworks District No. 29’s Point Dume and Encinal Canyon service areas and Las Virgenes Municipal Water District customers south of Westlake Village, east of the Ventura County line, north of Malibu and west of Corral Canyon.

Officials said customers within the affected areas should either use bottled water or boil tap water for one minute prior to its use for drinking, brushing teeth and cooking.