Unrelenting smoke smothers everything in Chico. The acidic and sour-smelling haze hangs on hair, skin, and clothes. Some evacuees don’t have access to showers and clean towels, and the smoke from the deadly Camp fire feels impossible to escape.
Hair is like a sponge and absorbs the smoke, said Holly Little, owner of Bleached Salon. The small salon on Manzanita Avenue is one of several salons offering free hair washes, blowouts and more to evacuees.
At the nail counter, Paradise resident Laina Floraday was getting a free manicure Friday after finding out about the service from a friend.
Sacramento fire stations no longer will distribute masks to the public after safety concerns were raised by the county, officials said.
Peter Beilenson, the county’s Department of Health Services director, said the county decided to stop handing out the masks because they aren’t necessary and are potentially harmful. About 67,000 free N95 respirators have been distributed at fire stations across the region.
Rather than relying on the masks, Beilenson said the county is urging people to stay indoors — a much more effective solution to the unhealthy air quality caused by smoke from the Camp fire.
An ashy haze has blanketed many parts of Northern California, leading to an “unhealthy” air quality index. That means most people who breathe the air there can experience health problems, regardless of age or fitness level, said Jenny Tan, a spokeswoman for the Yolo-Solano Air Quality Management District.
Several Bay Area and Sacramento area schools have closed because of poor air quality from the Camp fire’s smoke, including UC Berkeley, Mills College, Stanford University, the University of the Pacific, Cal State East Bay and Sacramento State University.
When UC Davis announced it was closing its campus because of smoke, it offered students a limited amount of face masks.
The city of Sacramento said in a statement that staff will continue distributing its remaining N95 masks.
Beilenson said the masks don’t fit children and men with beards, and can be dangerous for those with heart and respiratory diseases. The masks can make it more difficult to breathe because of carbon dioxide buildup, he said.
“Thats a good 50 plus of the population that couldn't benefit from them,” he said.
Though some healthy adults could benefit from wearing them, the face masks offer too much of a false sense of security and they would need to be fitted specifically for each person, Beilenson said.
The Big Game, the annual football showdown between Stanford and California, has been rescheduled from Saturday because of poor air quality from wildfires in Northern California.
Cal announced Friday that the game would be rescheduled to Dec. 1 at noon in Berkeley’s California Memorial Stadium. The teams were supposed to face off Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
The Pac-12 conference and the universities came to the decision “after extensive consultation with campus medical and environmental experts,” according to a Cal statement.
Smoke from the Camp fire — California’s deadliest wildfire — has poured into areas hundreds of miles away, including the Sacramento Valley, Chico and the Bay Area, filling the sky with dangerous particles, grayish hues and a bitter odor, and dropping temperatures as much as 10 degrees because the haze is blotting out the sun.
It also has led to dangerous and unhealthy air quality.
Since the blaze broke out last week, communities in the Sacramento Valley and the Bay Area — including Chico, Oroville and Sacramento — have had some of the dirtiest air in the world, according to Purple Air, an air-quality monitoring network. That means the air in those areas is considered unhealthy for everyone.
Mandatory evacuations
Road closures
Topanga residents who fled the Woolsey fire can return to their homes, officials announced Friday.
Evacuation orders were lifted for the Topanga area from Pacific Coast Highway to Mulholland Drive and all areas north of the Malibu city limits, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.
Las Virgenes Road will remain closed at Mulholland Highway, and no access will be given to areas south of Mulholland Highway to the Hindu Temple or the Las Virgenes Canyon Road neighborhood, the Sheriff’s Department said.
Residents of the Piuma Canyon area will be required to go through Cold Canyon Road or to the eastern entrance of Piuma Canyon Road, instead of Malibu Canyon Road. Vehicles won’t be allowed to exit westbound Piuma Road to Malibu Canyon Road, officials said.
The fires that tore through California in the last week have reduced homes to ash, upending lives and leaving thousands in sudden need of shelter. But beyond the immediate challenges of finding a place to live in a state with a perpetual shortage of housing, property owners could face a number of challenges in trying to rebuild.
Construction workers are in short supply. The costs of some materials are rising, thanks in part to President Trump’s trade war.
“The individual homeowner just has a nightmare ahead,” said John Mulville, Southern California regional director for real estate research firm Metrostudy.
The morning fog hadn’t yet burned away in downtown Chico when Paradise resident Kathleen Reed got in line outside the post office along with her fellow displaced residents.
Only a few dozen locals were there that early, around 9 a.m. Friday, but everyone said the line was going to get longer as the day stretched on.
“I drove by on my lunch hour yesterday, thought I’d have time and saw hundreds in line and was like, ‘Nuh-uh,’” said Reed, 56, who was there to collect a package for her mother and a week’s worth of mail that had accumulated since the Camp fire destroyed her home Nov. 8.
Officials investigating the Hill fire said Friday morning they’ve ruled out all potential causes other than human activity.
The blaze burned 4,531 acres before being 100% contained Friday, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
Officials are asking people who were in the area of Hill Canyon Trail between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Nov. 8 and may have information about the fire to call Cal Fire’s tip line at (800) 468-4408.
”A reward of $10,000 is available for information leading to a possible responsible party,” Cal Fire said.
With hundreds of people still missing, and hundreds of thousands displaced across California because of the recent fires, many outside the burn zones may be looking to donate time, money or space. Here are some options:
Officials in Butte County, where the Camp fire swept through last week and claimed at least 63 lives, is asking that people donate money rather than goods. The county is directing people to United Way of Northern California, both to donate and to apply for emergency funds.
For shelter: People can offer and seek “free, temporary housing” on Airbnb’s disaster relief page.