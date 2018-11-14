Over the last several days, Blake Bellairs, 36, has been searching for his younger brother, Josh.

Bellairs and his girlfriend drove down from Medford, Ore., on Monday night to pick up his mother and stepfather, residents of Paradise who lost everything in the fire. Finding Josh, 32, hasn't been so easy.

Bellairs has tried calling the local jails and authorities as well as TV stations and has scoured social media for mentions of his brother. He has called his brother's friends and former girlfriends. One friend heard that Josh got a ride through Magalia, Calif., but who knows.