The town of Paradise is mostly silent after the explosive Camp fire burned through Butte Country. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Journalists covering California fires face a difficult task, working long hours in sometimes dangerous conditions to get the stories of loss and devastation to readers.



But along the way, they sometimes find furry friends they can’t walk away from. While working in Paradise, Los Angeles Times photojournalist Carolyn Cole posted on Twitter a photograph of a lost cat, crouching among the ruins of a burned home.

“If you know this cat, contact me for information,” she wrote.

Ryan Sabalow, a reporter for the Sacramento Bee, posted on Twitter on Sunday a similar call for help for a frightened cat sitting in the back of a pickup truck.



“I’ll get you home,” he said in the video attached to his post. “I’ll get you to a shelter. Come on.”