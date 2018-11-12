Journalists covering California fires face a difficult task, working long hours in sometimes dangerous conditions to get the stories of loss and devastation to readers.
But along the way, they sometimes find furry friends they can’t walk away from. While working in Paradise, Los Angeles Times photojournalist Carolyn Cole posted on Twitter a photograph of a lost cat, crouching among the ruins of a burned home.
“If you know this cat, contact me for information,” she wrote.
Ryan Sabalow, a reporter for the Sacramento Bee, posted on Twitter on Sunday a similar call for help for a frightened cat sitting in the back of a pickup truck.
“I’ll get you home,” he said in the video attached to his post. “I’ll get you to a shelter. Come on.”
Firefighters facing the state’s deadliest and most destructive blaze on record will get a slight reprieve Monday from the winds that have been complicating the battle since the disaster first ripped through Butte County last week, authorities said.
A red-flag warning that has been in effect for days — signifying a potent mix of heat, dry air and winds that could explode a small fire into a deadly conflagration — was set to expire Monday morning, the National Weather Service said.
But as commanders warned fire crews during their morning briefing at the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds in Chico on Monday, that doesn’t mean the fight against the Camp fire is anywhere near won.
There are two major destructive fires still largely uncontained and raging in California. Classes have been canceled in affected areas, and thousands of families have been displaced.
It’s important to know how to talk to children about that trauma. Here is some advice from experts collected in the wake of the fires that hit Northern California last fall:
Answer their questions and validate their feelings
The Woolsey fire has charred 91,572 acres in Los Angeles and Ventura counties and was 20% contained as of Monday morning, according to California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection officials.
A lack of wind over the weekend allowed firefighters to gain significant ground and put containment lines into place. However, officials are expecting Santa Ana winds to kick up Monday and gain strength through Tuesday, which could lead to extreme fire behavior, said Cal Fire Division Chief Chris Anthony.
Northeast winds are expected to blow 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in Los Angeles, according to the National Weather Service.
As of Monday morning, the Camp fire in Northern California had burned 113,000 acres and was 25% contained.
At least 29 people were dead and more than 6,000 structures lost.
Cal Fire said strong winds are expected to ease Monday morning.
The 29-year-old Marine-turned-photographer Robert Spangle climbed Point Dume with binoculars, a small notebook, some coffee and an American flag.
From the top of the iconic rock that marks the end of Santa Monica Bay, he watched for signs of fire and radioed friends, who helped fight the blaze.
He stayed atop the rock for nearly three days.
Los Angeles Times photographer Carolyn Cole has been on the front lines of the Camp fire that swept through Paradise, Calif., for days.
Here are some of the images she has shared.
The grim search for more victims of the fire that swept through Paradise, Calif., will continue today.
The fire has already claimed 29 lives. But the number could continue to grow. On Sunday, authorities said, there were 228 people whose whereabouts were unknown.
The search has been hampered by the active fire still burning in the area. Through much of the weekend, the ground remained too hot for cadaver dogs to tread, said Butte County Sheriff-Coroner Kory Honea
Residents in portions of the Woolsey fire evacuation area have been advised to boil their tap water before drinking it or using it to cook.
The boil-water notice was issued Sunday night for Los Angeles County Waterworks District No. 29’s Point Dume and Encinal Canyon service areas and Las Virgenes Municipal Water District customers south of Westlake Village, east of the Ventura County line, north of Malibu and west of Corral Canyon.
Officials said customers within the affected areas should either use bottled water or boil tap water for one minute prior to its use for drinking, brushing teeth and cooking.