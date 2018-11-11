The city of Los Angeles has imposed parking restrictions on many hillside roads to help firefighters reach burn areas quickly.
A map of restricted streets can be found here.
Here are details from the city:
As predicted, winds are picking up and bringing the Woolsey fire back to life.
In the last two hours, firefighters have been dealing with several spot fires as the wind picks up embers.
Wind gusts could top 50 mph in some parts of the fire zone.
Gov. Jerry Brown has requested a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration, citing the devastating fires burning in Northern and Southern California.
At least 24 people have died and more than 6,000 structures have been lost in the Camp and Woolsey fires.
Brown’s requests come a day after President Trump criticized California’s handling of forest and fire issues and threatened to cut off funding to the state.
The Woolsey fire roared back to life on Sunday, threatening homes in West Hills.
Flames came close to a subdivision near Roscoe and Valley Circle boulevards, and firefighters were attacking them on the ground and in the air.
The action is on the eastern flank of the fire in the San Fernando Valley.
With winds again picking up, it’s going to be a challenging day on the fire lines in Ventura County and the Malibu area.
As of Sunday morning, 177 structures had been lost, but officials stressed that they were still doing damage assessments.
A break in the winds allowed firefighters to increase containment to 10%. About 83,000 acres have burned.
With scores still missing, officials on Sunday will continue searching burned-out homes for victims of the horrific Camp fire in Paradise, Calif.
Dangerous conditions have slowed the search, but officials hope to make progress Sunday.
The bodies of an additional 14 people were discovered Saturday, bringing the blaze’s death toll to 23. More than 100 people are still unaccounted for.
Santa Ana winds began to pick up Sunday morning, and with it the Woolsey fire.
Winds could gust as high as 60 mph in the mountains and 50 mph in coastal and valley areas, and are expected to peak between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m Sunday and continue through Tuesday evening, said David Gomberg, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.
The upcoming three-day span of strong winds, low humidity and parched vegetation portends another round of danger, he said.
Large swaths of Ventura and Los Angeles counties are still under evacuation orders due to the fires.
Officials stress people should stay away even if they believe the danger has passed.
The Woolsey fire is bringing another day of unhealthy air and smoke to Southern California.
In Los Angeles County, the areas with the worst air quality Saturday were the west San Fernando Valley and northwest coastal Los Angeles County, according to Dr. Muntu Davis, Los Angeles County health officer. The air in these regions is considered unhealthy for everyone, not just people who are sensitive to pollution.
This site shows real-time air quality conditions for locations statewide.
Two days after walls of flames devoured the entire Sierra foothills town of Paradise in minutes, three firefighters set about surveying the damage Saturday so they could report back to evacuees they’d grown up with on what they’d seen.