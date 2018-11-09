Animals from the Los Angeles Zoo are evacuated after small fire breaks out. (Joe Serna)

A small fire broke out behind the Los Angeles Zoo on Friday morning, drawing away more than 100 firefighters and water-carrying aircraft desperately needed to battle a more dangerous blaze to the west.

The fire was spotted just before 8 a.m. near fire roads, hiking trails and a landfill in a remote section of Griffith Park, presenting a challenge for crews trying to access the area, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Peter Sanders.

Officials began evacuating some of the zoo’s animals about an hour later, starting with the lemurs. Outside the zoo, workers frantically carried out a dozen cages carrying parrots, condors and other exotic birds that were nearest the smoke and flames. The fire had broken out near the condor exhibit.