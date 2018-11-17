Law enforcement checks the IDs of residents returning home to Malibu. (Katie Falkenberg/ Los Angeles Times)

Carol Bretonne, 78, stood in line behind more than a dozen people, waiting for the doors of a Malibu courthouse to open. The courthouse was serving as a disaster center for victims of the Woolsey fire.



Bretonne wanted to find out what services would be offered to help rebuild her Malibu home. It was her second time she lost everything.

A 1978 blaze swallowed her house. A year later, she started construction on the boxy structure that was consumed in the Woolsey blaze. Now, she wondered if she could shoulder the high cost of debris removal, which her insurance doesn’t cover.

“We lost our neighborhood,” she said. A week after she lost her home, Bretonne also lost her mother to old age. The double tragedies has left her unconcerned about President Trump, who Saturday afternoon was making his way to Malibu to assess wildfire damage.