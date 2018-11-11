The California Highway Patrol said it might soon reopen the 101 Freeway, which has been closed for days due to the Woolsey fire.

“Currently working to re-open the 101 Fwy in both directions, however ramps will be closed in the section between Valley Circle/Mulholland and Reyes Adobe. With return of Santa Ana winds, residents of Topanga are urged to take evacuations seriously,” the CHP said on Twitter.