Our hearts go out to all of the families and community members in Malibu, and in all the surrounding communities, who have lost homes, whose homes have sustained significant damage, and who are currently displaced. Most of the City of Malibu is still under evacuation order and we understand that many people are anxious to return to their properties to inspect loss, damage or at a minimum, very ashy and dusty conditions. All four of our schools are still in the current evacuation area. Malibu High School, Juan Cabrillo Elementary School, Point Dume Marine Science School and Webster Elementary School will remain closed until such time as we can safely reopen them. Right now, we know at a minimum that schools will be closed this week and the week of Thanksgiving.