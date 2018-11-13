All that remains of the the Peter Strauss Ranch — once a magnificent symbol of the West — is charred remnants.
The ranch once had a swimming pool and amphitheater and featured performances by country stars Johnny Cash and Willie Nelson.
The Woolsey fire left behind a white central chimney and stone walls. Nearby, a white chair sits alone beneath a tree.
It’s a quintessential Southern California rescue effort involving a yacht, a billionaire and surfers.
Howard Leight, a winery owner, has lent his yacht to volunteers who are delivering donated supplies to victims of the Woolsey fire.
On Tuesday morning, several people loaded the 150-foot Leight Star with water bottles, snacks, dog food, gas and other necessities before making their way to Paradise Cove.
Smaller boats were tied behind the yacht to help offload supplies. When the Leight Star neared the Paradise Cove coast, surfers swam toward the boat to help deliver the supplies.
Fire officials say a flare-up from the Woolsey fire that broke out Tuesday morning does not pose an imminent threat.
The new fire, which sent thick plumes of smoke into the air, occurred in the overall fire perimeter in Boney Mountain, according to Ventura County Fire Capt. Stan Ziegler. The spot fire measures several hundred acres and is burning north and west of Malibu Canyon.
Residents of Hidden Valley and Lake Sherwood already had been evacuated, and the blaze was far from any homes.
Las Virgenes Municipal Water District declared a state of emergency after several of its facilities were damaged by the Woolsey fire, officials said Tuesday.
Several of the district’s major facilities were damaged, including the Rancho Las Virgenes composting facility and the Westlake filtration plant, the district said in a statement.
Las Virgenes Municipal Water District serves more than 65,000 residents in the cities of Agoura Hills, Calabasas, Hidden Hills, Westlake Village and unincorporated areas of western Los Angeles County.
The entire service area experienced power outages, and emergency generators were used to keep critical pumps running, the water district said.
Thanksgiving break came early for thousands of students in California, but the days off were no cause for celebration. Three school districts in Ventura County have closed to make repairs and clean up after the Woolsey fire swept through the area.
Officials said Tuesday they are continuing to get an upper hand on the Woolsey fire but warned that high winds will persist overnight.
Strong winds ignited a spot fire in the steep geography in Carlisle Canyon on Tuesday morning. The blaze spread upward toward Boney Peak, producing a large smoke plume that could be seen for miles.
Ventura County Fire Chief Mark Lorenzen said he was confident that residents near the newly burned area near Lake Sherwood are safe.
“We lost everything,” said Rachel Bailey after she stepped out of her Volvo SUV and saw what was left of her family’s four-bedroom home.
Bailey and her partner, David Carr, were vacationing in Mexico when the Woolsey fire broke out. They flew back Monday to see what was left of their street in the Oak Forest Mobile Estates in Westlake Village.
Home after home in Bailey’s pocket in the canyon was leveled.