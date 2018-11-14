In a grim sign for the Northern California utility giant, Pacific Gas & Electric said Wednesday that if it is deemed responsible for the fire that destroyed much of Paradise, the liability would exceed its insurance coverage.
The cause of California’s most destructive and deadly wildfire has not yet been determined. But PG&E said a transmission line in the area went offline 15 minutes before the fire was first reported, and the company found a damaged transmission tower near where investigators said the fire began. Investigations are underway on the cause of the Camp fire, which has destroyed more than 7,000 homes and killed at least 48 people.
Tens of thousands of people in Northern California are without power and gas as a result of the deadly Camp fire, Pacific Gas & Electric said Wednesday.
The utility on Monday sent out hundreds of crew members who helped restore electricity to 2,200 customers. Still, 23,000 customers are without power and 12,000 others don’t have gas, the utility said.
“In many cases, immediate restoration may not be possible,” the utility said in a statement. “In those instances, PG&E is looking at a longer term rebuild of the system wherever and whenever customers rebuild their homes, and supporting our communities as they recover and rebuild.”
Mandatory evacuations
Road closures
Weather conditions will improve for firefighters in the next few days, and the National Weather Service says rain could be on the way for burn areas in Southern California.
Jayme Laber, a hydrologist with the Oxnard branch of the weather service, said the wind direction is expected to shift 180 degree, which means the strong, dry winds from the desert that have fanned flames across the region will shift onshore, bringing more moisture.
“We’re going to see those offshore winds relaxing and tapering off, and we’re going to start seeing our typically afternoon sea breeze and that will last until tomorrow,” Laber said.
Butte County officials Wednesday released a list of the names of more than 100 people who have been reported missing in the Camp fire and asked the public’s help in identifying residents who are safe.
Between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., people can call the missing persons task force at the following numbers: (530) 538-6570, (530) 538-7544 and (530) 538-7671.
The Sheriff’s Office is also accepting emails at infosheriff@buttecounty.net.
Nearly 70 years ago, Rabbi Alfred Wolf built two camps in Malibu: the beachside Hess Kramer and its sister camp Hilltop.
The camps weren’t only for Jewish children, but for others from Los Angeles’ burgeoning and increasingly diverse communities.
In the 1960s, they became another home for a group of young Latinos who helped launch the Chicano movement.
As authorities continue to assess widespread damage from the Woolsey fire’s devastating march through Malibu and other areas in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, fire officials this week found themselves at the center of scrutiny from residents who sought clarity about the blaze’s destruction in their coastal city.
Richard Bloom, a state assemblyman who represents Malibu and neighboring communities, said that in every major fire, questions arise about the deployment of resources.
“Why were they here and not here? These are important questions. They deserve answers. The responses are never quite perfect,” Bloom said. “What you’re looking for is coverage everywhere, which is virtually impossible given the limitations of resources.”
It was the kind of relief effort one might expect to see only on one of those sun-kissed reality TV shows about wealthy, tanned and really good-looking people in Southern California.
As the Woolsey fire continued to burn, Bill Kerbox got a call Monday night from his friend whose 143-foot yacht, the Leight Star, was ready to be deployed. It boasts a helipad and plenty of space. The mission needed only one thing: volunteers and supplies to deliver to victims of the roughly 97,000-acre fire who had stayed behind.
A body was found Tuesday in an area of Agoura Hills charred by the Woolsey fire, bringing the death toll from that fire to three, authorities said.
The body was found in a burned-out home in the 32000 block of Lobo Canyon Road, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Nicole Nishida said.
The block is on a winding road nestled among charred hillsides that fell directly in the path of the fire as it burned southwest across Paramount Ranch and down the hills that surround Kanan Road.
The Woolsey fire grew slightly overnight, burning about 500 acres and growing the fire’s footprint to 97,620 acres as of Wednesday morning, according to California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection officials.
The fire, which has torn through a swath of Ventura and Los Angeles counties since last week, was 47% contained early Wednesday, officials said.
The boost in containment comes as firefighters prepare for a third consecutive day of Santa Ana winds.