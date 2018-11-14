A PG&E contractor identifies potential hazardous trees in the Magalia area after the Camp fire burned through the region. (Peter Dasilva / EPA / Shutterstock)

Tens of thousands of people in Northern California are without power and gas as a result of the deadly Camp fire, Pacific Gas & Electric Co. said Wednesday.

Since Monday, the utility has sent hundreds of crew members into the field and they have restored electricity to 2,200 homes. Still, 23,000 customers are without power and 12,000 others don’t have gas, the utility said.

“In many cases, immediate restoration may not be possible,” the utility said in a statement. “In those instances, PG&E is looking at a longer term rebuild of the system wherever and whenever customers rebuild their homes, and supporting our communities as they recover and rebuild.”