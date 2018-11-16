The status of the Big Game, the annual football showdown between rivals Stanford and California, on Saturday is in doubt because of poor air quality from wildfires in Northern California.
Cal says no decision has been made about the game in Berkeley, but officials are monitoring conditions.
UC Davis officials say they are also monitoring air quality to determine whether the Aggies can play their annual rivalry game against Sacramento State on Saturday as well.
The fires that tore through California in the last week have reduced homes to ash, upending lives and leaving thousands in sudden need of shelter. But beyond the immediate challenges of finding a place to live in a state with a perpetual shortage of housing, property owners could face a number of challenges in trying to rebuild.
Construction workers are in short supply. The costs of some materials are rising, thanks in part to President Trump’s trade war.
“The individual homeowner just has a nightmare ahead,” said John Mulville, Southern California regional director for real estate research firm Metrostudy.
The morning fog hadn’t yet burned away in downtown Chico when Paradise resident Kathleen Reed got in line outside the post office along with her fellow displaced residents.
Only a few dozen locals were there that early, around 9 a.m. Friday, but everyone said the line was going to get longer as the day stretched on.
“I drove by on my lunch hour yesterday, thought I’d have time and saw hundreds in line and was like, ‘Nuh-uh,’” said Reed, 56, who was there to collect a package for her mother and a week’s worth of mail that had accumulated since the Camp fire destroyed her home Nov. 8.
Officials investigating the Hill fire said Friday morning they’ve ruled out all potential causes other than human activity.
The blaze burned 4,531 acres before being 100% contained Friday, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
Officials are asking people who were in the area of Hill Canyon Trail between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Nov. 8 and may have information about the fire to call Cal Fire’s tip line at (800) 468-4408.
”A reward of $10,000 is available for information leading to a possible responsible party,” Cal Fire said.
With hundreds of people still missing, and hundreds of thousands displaced across California because of the recent fires, many outside the burn zones may be looking to donate time, money or space. Here are some options:
Officials in Butte County, where the Camp fire swept through last week and claimed at least 63 lives, is asking that people donate money rather than goods. The county is directing people to United Way of Northern California, both to donate and to apply for emergency funds.
For shelter: People can offer and seek “free, temporary housing” on Airbnb’s disaster relief page.
Firefighters extinguished a brush fire near a home in the Hollywood Hills, officials said Friday morning.
The fire broke out just before 7 a.m. on 1449 North Crescent Heights Boulevard and grew to be a quarter of an acre, said Amy Bastman, a spokeswoman with the Los Angeles Fire Department.
A crew of 75 firefighters and water dropping helicopters were deployed to protect the threatened structure. The flames were extinguished in less than an hour.
Several Bay Area school districts and colleges canceled classes Friday amid worsening air quality caused by fires burning in the region.
UC Berkeley, Mills College, Stanford University, the University of the Pacific and the Berkeley and Oakland unified school districts all canceled classes on Friday.
The largest of the blazes in the area — the Camp fire — has charred 142,000 acres in Butte County in just over a week. The deadly fire has poured smoke into the region, pushing the air quality in San Francisco and San Rafael into the very unhealthy zone on the Environmental Protection Agency’s index.
The National Weather Service said Northern California can expect more horrible air days this weekend due to smoke from the Paradise fire.
Dangerous air quality has afflicted the Sacramento Valley and the Bay Area all week, causing widespread misery as dozens of schools canceled classes and public health officials urged residents to stay inside.
“Strong inversions and relatively light winds will allow wildfire smoke to continue to impact interior Norcal this weekend. Many locations especially in the Sacramento and northern San Joaquin valley will see unhealthy air through the weekend,” the NWS said Friday.
The Camp fire swept into Paradise and destroyed thousands of buildings, wiping out much of the town.
Here are some maps that show the dramatic level of destruction.
The maps show the progression of the fire, the homes that burned and other data.
The death toll from the devastating Camp fire in Northern California rose to 63 Thursday, while the number of people reported missing jumped dramatically to 631, authorities said.
Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea told reporters that search crews recovered seven more bodies in the burn area: three in Magalia, three in Paradise and one in Concow.