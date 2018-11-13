A home has disappeared but the vegetation surround the home remains in Paradise, CA, after the Camp fire destroyed over 6,500 homes. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)

President Trump approved a disaster declaration for California, making federal funding available for the recovery efforts of Butte, Los Angeles and Ventura counties after the disastrous Camp and Woolsey fires scorched hundreds of homes.

The Camp fire destroyed the town of Paradise in Butte County, burning through 125,000 acres and more than 6,500 homes, according to Cal Fire. In Southern California, the Woolsey fire has grown to 96, 314 acres and destroyed 435 structures.



Federal Emergency Management Agency said in a statement Tuesday that federal funding can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs and low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses.

“Federal funding is also available to the state, tribal, local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work in Butte, Los Angeles, and Ventura counties,” FEMA said.



Business and home owners can apply for assistance by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or calling 1-800-621- 3362 between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m.

I just approved an expedited request for a Major Disaster Declaration for the State of California. Wanted to respond quickly in order to alleviate some of the incredible suffering going on. I am with you all the way. God Bless all of the victims and families affected. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2018