Volunteers hand out supplies at an encampment of people who were displaced by the Camp fire. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

With hundreds of people still missing, and hundreds of thousands displaced across California because of the recent fires, many outside the burn zones may be looking to donate time, money or space. Here are some options:

Officials in Butte County, where the Camp fire swept through last week and claimed at least 63 lives, is asking that people donate money rather than goods. The county is directing people to United Way of Northern California, both to donate and to apply for emergency funds.

You can donate to the #CampFire efforts through the North Valley Community Foundation https://t.co/ZDkEw998SH or through The United Way https://t.co/1L8rz5N5ne https://t.co/GT0Ua0805R — Butte County, CA (@CountyofButte) November 14, 2018

For shelter: People can offer and seek “free, temporary housing” on Airbnb’s disaster relief page.