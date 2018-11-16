With hundreds of people still missing, and hundreds of thousands displaced across California because of the recent fires, many outside the burn zones may be looking to donate time, money or space. Here are some options:
Officials in Butte County, where the Camp fire swept through last week and claimed at least 63 lives, is asking that people donate money rather than goods. The county is directing people to United Way of Northern California, both to donate and to apply for emergency funds.
For shelter: People can offer and seek “free, temporary housing” on Airbnb’s disaster relief page.
Firefighters extinguished a brush fire near a home in the Hollywood Hills, officials said Friday morning.
The fire broke out just before 7 a.m. on 1449 North Crescent Heights Boulevard and grew to be a quarter of an acre, said Amy Bastman, a spokeswoman with the Los Angeles Fire Department.
A crew of 75 firefighters and water dropping helicopters were deployed to protect the threatened structure. The flames were extinguished in less than an hour.
Several Bay Area school districts and colleges canceled classes Friday amid worsening air quality caused by fires burning in the region.
UC Berkeley, Mills College, Stanford University, the University of the Pacific and the Berkeley and Oakland unified school districts all canceled classes on Friday.
The largest of the blazes in the area — the Camp fire — has charred 142,000 acres in Butte County in just over a week. The deadly fire has poured smoke into the region, pushing the air quality in San Francisco and San Rafael into the very unhealthy zone on the Environmental Protection Agency’s index.
The National Weather Service said Northern California can expect more horrible air days this weekend due to smoke from the Paradise fire.
Dangerous air quality has afflicted the Sacramento Valley and the Bay Area all week, causing widespread misery as dozens of schools canceled classes and public health officials urged residents to stay inside.
“Strong inversions and relatively light winds will allow wildfire smoke to continue to impact interior Norcal this weekend. Many locations especially in the Sacramento and northern San Joaquin valley will see unhealthy air through the weekend,” the NWS said Friday.
Mandatory evacuations
Road closures
The Camp fire swept into Paradise and destroyed thousands of buildings, wiping out much of the town.
Here are some maps that show the dramatic level of destruction.
The maps show the progression of the fire, the homes that burned and other data.
The death toll from the devastating Camp fire in Northern California rose to 63 Thursday, while the number of people reported missing jumped dramatically to 631, authorities said.
Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea told reporters that search crews recovered seven more bodies in the burn area: three in Magalia, three in Paradise and one in Concow.
Firefighters battling the Camp fire in Northern California boosted containment of the massive blaze overnight to 45%, though the inferno continued to expand its footprint.
The blaze has charred 142,000 acres in Butte County as of Friday morning, according to California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection officials.
The blaze, which is the deadliest and most destructive in California history, has killed at least 63 people and destroyed more than 9,800 homes in more than a week. The number of people missing in the fire jumped Thursday to 631.
The number of structures destroyed in the massive Woolsey fire climbed to 616 on Friday as firefighters continued to make progress in controlling the blaze overnight.
The fire’s footprint, which has not grown since late Wednesday, is at 98,362 acres and firefighters increased containment to 69% overnight, California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection officials said Friday.
Calmer conditions Thursday after strong winds battered the region and fanned the flames for three consecutive days gave crews a welcome opening. Officials said Thursday would be a turning point in the fight.