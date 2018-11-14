Search-and-rescue workers look for human remains at a trailer park engulfed by the Camp fire on Tuesday. (John Locher / Associated Press)

People who lost homes in California's deadliest and most destructive wildfire sued Pacific Gas & Electric Co. on Tuesday, accusing the utility of negligence and blaming it for the fire.

PG&E did not maintain its infrastructure and failed to properly inspect and manage its power transmission lines, according to the lawsuit filed in state court by more than two dozen fire victims.

The fire, which has killed at least 48 people and devastated the Northern California town of Paradise, was a “direct and legal result of the negligence, carelessness, recklessness, and/or unlawfulness” of PG&E, the lawsuit said. The lawsuit seeks compensation for the plaintiffs' losses and unspecified damages.