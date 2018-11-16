Thunder, left, Luke and Gidget wait on Zuma Beach to be transported to a safer place. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

When Phoebe Scott saw Thunder, Luke and Gidget in a Los Angeles Times photograph last week, she was alarmed by the image’s apocalyptic and bleak appearance.



It didn’t look like that, she said, when she left the two alpacas and horse at Zuma Beach to find shelter for other animals, including five goats waiting for her in her Mini Cooper.

Scott, a board member for the nonprofit Big Heart Ranch, immediately began thinking about how she could use the photo to locate the alpacas and horse, just three of the 66 therapy animals evacuated Friday from the Malibu property.

She thought the photo couldn’t have been snapped much longer after she had left because she had taken a photograph on her phone of a distressed owl on the sandy beach. It appeared to be the same owl that Los Angeles Times photographer Wally Skalij snapped just an hour before finding the alpacas tied to the lifeguard stand.



Skalij said he was drawn to the area when he saw horses on the beach, and then the unusual sight of the owl.