Debby Barbero of Chico is among the volunteers who have been coordinating donations and helping fire evacuees settle in in a tent city that has sprung up in a Walmart parking lot.
Barbero said there already was a homeless problem in Chico before so many displaced residents arrived, and it will only get worse.
“Rain is coming, and these people need a shelter over their heads,” she said.
The Paradise High Bobcats began trickling into the Chico High School gym a little before 9 a.m. Thursday for their first basketball practice since the Camp fire razed their hometown.
Out of 15 girls and two coaches, only one had a house that was still standing.
Sheila Craft, the Bobcats varsity coach, was explaining the situation to Gina Snider, her Chico High counterpart. But first there was a very long hug, and some tears.
President Trump plans to visit California on Saturday “to meet with individuals impacted by the wildfires,” a White House spokeswoman said Thursday.
His visit will come a week after he was roundly criticized for erroneous comments he made about the causes of the California fires and for threatening to cut off funding.
Randy Couch stood on the side of Kanan Road on Thursday morning, his cellphone on speaker mode as he waited. He had been on hold with Southern California Edison for 20 minutes, trying to get information about when power would return to his home.
Couch, who has been a resident of the Seminole Springs Mobile Home Park in Agoura Hills since 1981, lives along a creek that cuts through the park in a private cul-de-sac. The homes on his side of the creek — the one closer to Mulholland Highway — were spared by the Woolsey fire, he said. His brother’s home survived too.
But most of the houses on the other side burned, the electrical contractor said, adding that 101 of his 215 neighbors had lost everything.
Couch’s home has been powered by a generator since the electricity went out. He’s been able to cook and do laundry. But the area has no cellphone reception, so he has to leave to make any calls.
Gov. Jerry Brown and Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke met with Woolsey fire incident commanders Thursday morning in Camarillo and pledged to work together to help those recovering from the state’s devastating fire siege.
Zinke and Brown had toured the scene of the Camp fire in Paradise on Wednesday.
“This is my fourth time to California, all of which have been fires,” Zinke said. “And every time I come back, I say this is the worst fire I’ve seen.
Santa Clara University and Cal State East Bay canceled classes Thursday because of smoke from the Camp fire, officials said.
Air quality around the universities has been classified as “unhealthy,” according to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District. As a result, the universities have stopped most operations, officials said.
At Cal State East Bay’s three campuses in Hayward, Oakland and Concord, all classes, work and events were canceled. Only dining halls, residence halls and the campuses’ student health centers remained open, university officials said.
“These conditions change and are unpredictable and we are continually monitoring pollution levels,” university officials said in a statement. “In any case, we should take precautions for the health and welfare of students, staff and faculty. These include checking air quality reports and curtailing or canceling outdoor activities and events as appropriate. Building HVAC systems have been set to recirculate and not draw in outside air.”
The University of California and California State University systems are extending the deadline for students applying to the 2019 undergraduate class and offering application fee waivers to those affected by fires ravaging the state.
“We know this is a tremendously difficult time for prospective students and their families who have been impacted by the devastating wildfires,” UC President Janet Napolitano said in a statement. “This is one small way the university can offer support.”
To request an extension for a UC application, students should:
Donations have been pouring in from people eager to help firefighters and residents whose lives have been upended by the Woolsey fire.
A handful of businesses also have stepped up to help people affected by the blaze.
Below is a partial list of places where Woolsey fire victims and first responders can get essential services at no charge:
A brush fire that erupted in the Santa Paula area of Ventura County early Thursday has burned about 50 acres, authorities said.
The blaze, dubbed the Briggs fire, started near Highway 126 and Briggs Road beside the Santa Clara River about 1:40 a.m., according to the Ventura County Fire Department. Though authorities first estimated it to be 75 acres, by 9:30 a.m. firefighters had stopped the blaze from growing and downgraded the acreage estimate.
Crews on the ground were being aided by helicopters making water drops, said Ventura County firefighter Andy Van Sciver.
Firefighters managing the massive Woolsey fire in Ventura and Los Angeles counties will get a break in winds Thursday, which they expect will help them increase the fire’s containment, officials said.
Northeast winds are expected to drop to between 15 and 25 mph in the morning and then shift around noon, meteorologist Rich Thompson said. A sea breeze will blow off the ocean and up the coastal canyons through the evening until a light round of northeast winds returns overnight, he said.
“Definitely a lot less wind out there today than we have seen the last several days, but it’s still very dry out there,” he said.
Wind fueled the Woolsey fire, which has killed at least three people and consumed more than 98,000 acres. But with relative humidity still in the single digits, danger remains for firefighters.
Shrubs, trees and other potential fuels are as dry as 2-by-4s sold at hardware stores, officials have said. Relative humidity should increase near the coast overnight.