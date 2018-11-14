The Camp fire continues to burn in Butte County. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)

The Camp fire has scorched 135,000 acres in Butte County and was 35% contained as of Wednesday morning, according to California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection officials.

Firefighters will continue to strengthen containment lines throughout the day and keep an eye out for hot spots in those areas. Air tankers prepared to drop retardant in the fire’s path to impede its progress, officials said.

The inferno has ravaged the region for nearly a week, killing at least 48 people and destroying more than 7,600 homes. The fire is the deadliest and most destructive in California history.