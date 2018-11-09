Hundreds rest at an evacuation center at Pierce College in Woodland Hills on Nov. 9. (Laura Newberry)

Debbie Sneed-Barnett and her husband, Mike Barnett, slept in their minivan in the Pierce College evacuation center’s parking lot with their three boys — ages 4, 5 and 11 — two dogs and a cat.



“It was chaos in there,” said Sneed-Barnett, 37.



About 900 evacuees fleeing the Woolsey fire checked had checked into the evacuation center by 8:30 a.m. Friday, and a second gym would soon open to meet increasing demand, said Rolf Schleicher, vice president of administrative services at the college.

All still wearing pajamas, the Barnett family had left their home in Thousand Oaks at 3:30 a.m. and grabbed breakfast at Denny’s. It was the family’s first evacuation, and everyone was fighting a cold. Before leaving, Sneed-Barnett grabbed her son’s breathing machine and her parents’ wedding photos.

Sneed-Barnett said she still hasn’t processed the fact that she may lose her home near the Borderline Bar and Grill, where a mass shooting had occurred just the day before.