The two badly burned bodies found at 33133 Mulholland Highway late Friday afternoon appear to be victims of the fast-moving Woolsey fire, said Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide Bureau Sgt. Guillermo Morales.
“We do not think they were residents of that location; those people have been accounted for,” Morales said. “We think they were trying to evacuate, and we kind of know who they might be, but we’re waiting for the coroner to do the identification.”
The bodies were found in the driver’s and front passenger seats of a charred SUV that had been burned so badly investigators couldn’t see its markings, Morales said. Investigators think the driver got disoriented in the fire and turned in the driveway, thinking it was a roadway, while trying to escape.
The Woolsey fire produced some dramatic images, from homes lost to the surreal specter of an owl as well as horses and llamas on Zuma Beach.
But it also has resulted in some breathtaking time-lapse videos.
Here is a sampling.
Firefighters were battling two new fires in Ventura County on Monday.
Aerial video by NBC Los Angeles showed flames licking the edges of the 118 Freeway near Simi Valley as the Peak fire forced drivers to turn their cars around and drive the wrong way on the freeway.
By 12:45 p.m., the Peak fire had grown to 105 acres, but firefighters had stopped its growth and were beginning to extinguish and remove burning material. Authorities ordered immediate evacuations for residents in the areas of Box Canyon and Lake Manor, south of the 118 in an unincorporated area of Los Angeles County.
Mandatory evacuations
Road closures
Evacuation centers
Stocks of California’s two largest utility owners, PG&E Corp. and Edison International, plummeted again Monday as investors feared that the deadly wildfires raging in the state could leave the utilities with massive liabilities.
It was the stocks’ worst drubbing since the California power crisis more than 15 years ago.
Three firefighters were transported to burn centers for treatment after suffering injuries during the first day of the Camp fire in Butte County, authorities said Monday.
Erica Bain, a spokeswoman for Cal Fire, said two of the firefighters were prison inmates. No other information was immediately available.
The long, twisting roadways of Malibu looked like a moonscape Monday. The streets through the Santa Monica Mountains, damaged in places, were framed by scorched speed limit signs and drooping power lines.
The fire had burned unevenly, leaving some swaths of land barren and gray. In other areas, unscathed trees and vineyards swam into view in vivid technicolor. Solar panels glinted from scorched hillsides.
The silence was punctuated by the beep-beep-beep of utility trucks, the whir of helicopters dropping water and the roar of the wind blowing ash and dust across the hills.
Donations from people across the country have been pouring in to help animals displaced by the Woolsey fire.
About 600 animals, including horses, pigs, sheep, dogs and cats, are being looked after by volunteers and veterinarians at six locations across Los Angeles County, according to Maria Solacito, veterinarian chief of staff with Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control.
During the first few days of the Woolsey fire, Solacito sent out a plea across social media asking for extra hands to care for the animals, some of which had been injured.
As the deadly Woolsey fire continued to blaze in and around Malibu on Monday, fire officials carried on with aggressive air attacks to quench the burning flames that did not discriminate among properties.
The fire burned 91,572 acres and charred 370 structures in Los Angeles and Ventura counties and was 20% contained as of Monday morning, according to California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection officials.
By Sunday, the destructive fire had already claimed two lives and forced 250,000 people to flee their homes from Malibu to Thousand Oaks. Thousands of residents remained under mandatory evacuation orders on Monday.