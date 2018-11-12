The utility submitted a report to the California Public Utilities Commission on Thursday “out of an abundance of caution.” According to the report, a circuit in the utility’s Chatsworth substation “relayed” at 2:22 p.m. on East Street and Alfa Road, the same area where the Woolsey fire broke out.

“During anticipated Red Flag conditions, when circuits in the affected area detect a disturbance (relay) and become de-energized, the circuit will not automatically be re-energized,” the utility said. “This means an outage remains until it is safe to manually re-energize the circuit. This is not a Public Safety Power Shutoff; it is simply a safety feature to help mitigate wildfire risk.”



Representatives for Edison did not immediately respond to questions about the report.