Debbie Sneed-Barnett and her husband, Mike Barnett, slept in their minivan in the Pierce College evacuation center’s parking lot with their three boys — ages 4, 5 and 11 — two dogs and a cat.
“It was chaos in there,” said Sneed-Barnett, 37.
About 900 evacuees fleeing the Woolsey fire checked had checked into the evacuation center by 8:30 a.m. Friday, and a second gym would soon open to meet increasing demand, said Rolf Schleicher, vice president of administrative services at the college.
All still wearing pajamas, the Barnett family had left their home in Thousand Oaks at 3:30 a.m. and grabbed breakfast at Denny’s. It was the family’s first evacuation, and everyone was fighting a cold. Before leaving, Sneed-Barnett grabbed her son’s breathing machine and her parents’ wedding photos.
Sneed-Barnett said she still hasn’t processed the fact that she may lose her home near the Borderline Bar and Grill, where a mass shooting had occurred just the day before.
About 1,200 students were sheltering in place at Pepperdine University in Malibu Friday afternoon as evacuation traffic inched along the Pacific Coast Highway nearby.
Students were directed to either the Tyler Campus Center, a student life center that houses the cafeteria, or the Firestone Fieldhouse, the main athletic facility on campus.
Derek Swanson, an 18-year-old student, got a text message Friday at about 7 a.m. to shelter in the cafeteria.
Rafael Garcia, 58, ran and grabbed a garden hose, tossed it through his home’s fence and hopped over.
He quickly began spraying water as portions of the home’s porch fell apart. The house had been vacant for more than two years, but Garcia wanted to make sure the flames didn’t spread to his own home.
“I don’t think they care if this house burns,” he said, rushing to pour water on the flames. “I’m trying to save our homes.”
Several minutes later, a firefighter showed up. Garcia quickly asked: “What else can I do?”
Western Town, an Old West film set at Paramount Ranch most recently used in the HBO show “Westworld” has been destroyed by the Woolsey fire, officials said.
Officials with the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area tweeted Friday shortly before noon that the famous set in Agoura Hills was no more.
The set has been featured in several films since the 1940s, from 1941’s “Caught in the Draft” starring Bob Hope to 2006’s “The Lake House” starring Sandra Bullock.
Mary and Richard McConnell began renovating their two-bedroom, two-bathroom home in the heart of Paradise in 2015. They spent the last two weeks living at the Best Western on Clark Road as workers stripped off the popcorn ceilings and retextured the walls in the last room.
Carpets were going in Thursday, and they had expected to move back in Friday.
“It’s just kind of ironic,” said Mary McConnell, 70. “You get the house finished, and a fire takes the whole thing.”
The Thousand Oaks Teen Center was where, only a day ago, relatives sought information about loved ones after the Borderline Bar and Grill shooting. Some received the worst news of their lives.
Now, the same center is being used as a shelter for residents who have been ordered to leave their homes because of the raging Woolsey fire, which as of Friday morning, had scorched 14,000 acres in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.
Around 1 a.m. Friday, Judy Goodman, 70, heard a loud crash in her living room and found pieces of glass shattered all over her Westlake Hills home.
One key to getting through any emergency situation is preparation.
The first thing to pack should be your “go bag” of essentials. That, experts say, should include:
Beyond that, there are six categories of things to pack if you need to evacuate.
It’s bad enough when you’re evacuated at 3 a.m. because flames from a raging wildfire are just across the canyon. The experience becomes even rawer, even more visceral, when you see them engulf your house on television.
At least five people have been killed in the Camp fire in Butte County, officials said Friday morning.
The victims were found in vehicles that were overtaken by flames, and because of their burn injuries, they could not be immediately identified, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on its Facebook page.
The Sheriff’s Office has received multiple reports of other fatalities in the area and is working to confirm the deaths, but hazards and the active fire make it a difficult task, officials said.
Romina Sandjan and Jim Young stood together, watching smoke rising behind a row of homes on a ridge in Westlake Village.
Sandjan, 56, a short woman with a soft voice, worried about the fire. The orange and dark gray skies reminded her of the homes she lost to wildfires in the Philippines.
“I’m fearful,” she said.