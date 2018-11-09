Western Town, an Old West film set at Paramount Ranch, has been destroyed by the Woolsey fire, officials said.
Officials with the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area tweeted Friday shortly before noon that the famous set in Agoura Hills was no more.
The set has been featured in several films since the 1940s, from 1941’s “Caught in the Draft” starring Bob Hope to 2006’s “The Lake House” starring Sandra Bullock.
Mary and Richard McConnell began renovating their two-bedroom, two-bathroom home in the heart of Paradise in 2015. They spent the last two weeks living at the Best Western on Clark Road as workers stripped off the popcorn ceilings and retextured the walls in the last room.
Carpets were going in Thursday, and they had expected to move back in Friday.
“It’s just kind of ironic,” said Mary McConnell, 70. “You get the house finished, and a fire takes the whole thing.”
The Thousand Oaks Teen Center was where, only a day ago, relatives sought information about loved ones after the Borderline Bar and Grill shooting. Some received the worst news of their lives.
Now, the same center is being used as a shelter for residents who have been ordered to leave their homes because of the raging Woolsey fire, which as of Friday morning, had scorched 14,000 acres in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.
Around 1 a.m. Friday, Judy Goodman, 70, heard a loud crash in her living room and found pieces of glass shattered all over her Westlake Hills home.
One key to getting through any emergency situation is preparation.
The first thing to pack should be your “go bag” of essentials. That, experts say, should include:
Beyond that, there are six categories of things to pack if you need to evacuate.
It’s bad enough when you’re evacuated at 3 a.m. because flames from a raging wildfire are just across the canyon. The experience becomes even rawer, even more visceral, when you see them engulf your house on television.
At least five people have been killed in the Camp fire in Butte County, officials said Friday morning.
The victims were found in vehicles that were overtaken by flames, and because of their burn injuries, they could not be immediately identified, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on its Facebook page.
The Sheriff’s Office has received multiple reports of other fatalities in the area and is working to confirm the deaths, but hazards and the active fire make it a difficult task, officials said.
Romina Sandjan and Jim Young stood together, watching smoke rising behind a row of homes on a ridge in Westlake Village.
Sandjan, 56, a short woman with a soft voice, worried about the fire. The orange and dark gray skies reminded her of the homes she lost to wildfires in the Philippines.
“I’m fearful,” she said.