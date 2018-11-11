More than a dozen blackened husks of homes lined the streets above Malibu High School near Zuma Canyon. Power lines were down and and Southern California Edison crews were out fixing lines.
One the few things that remained of one home on Merritt Road was a metal sign saying welcome. The cars were charred,
A fire crew from Long Beach lay in the grass of the driveway of a home that had been engulfed in flames only hours ago. They were about to move on but then got a flat tire.
Shane Clark walked through the wreckage of his Bell Canyon home on Hitching Post Lane on Sunday afternoon and sifted through the ash to salvage what he could.
His mom, Joline Clark, who also lives in Bell Canyon, stood and watched from the driveway as he scoured where the house used to stand below.
“Are you going down there?” she scolded him.
Around 12:30 p.m. firefighters from the Vernon Fire department looked on as tankers and helicopters bombarded the peaks and slopes of Malibu Canyon with flame retardants and water to put out spot fires that kept coming up.
There were at least two large tankers, one small tanker and four helicopters in the last hour.
It reflected the air war that firefighters hoped would help them get the upper hand against the Woolsey fire.
A cool breeze floated over Zuma Beach on Sunday morning around 8 a.m. It had become a way station for stranded Malibu residents and their pets and vintage sports cars.
The parking lot was far less crowded than it had been.
Pam Whitman, a Realtor and 40-year resident of Malibu walked her dog Trapper while wearing a mask over her face and holding a wooden walking stick in her right hand.
Fire crews raced down the intersection of Bell Canyon Road and Valley Circle late Sunday morning, en route to battle multiple hot spots that flared up at the base of the road.
A crowd of about 30 people stood at the corner, their cellphones out recording video and taking photos as firefighters hiked up the hillside beneath a cloud of thick smoke.
The crews, shouting instructions above the roar of a helicopter and sirens, grabbed hoses and sprayed as a palm tree erupted in flames and dry brush quickly caught fire like tinder, inching toward a home at the top of a ridge.
The California Highway Patrol said it might soon reopen the 101 Freeway, which has been closed for days due to the Woolsey fire.
“Currently working to re-open the 101 Fwy in both directions, however ramps will be closed in the section between Valley Circle/Mulholland and Reyes Adobe. With return of Santa Ana winds, residents of Topanga are urged to take evacuations seriously,” the CHP said on Twitter.
It was unclear exactly when the freeway will reopen.
The city of Los Angeles has imposed parking restrictions on many hillside roads to help firefighters reach burn areas quickly.
A map of restricted streets can be found here.
Here are details from the city:
As predicted, winds are picking up and bringing the Woolsey fire back to life.
In the last two hours, firefighters have been dealing with several spot fires as the wind picks up embers.
Wind gusts could top 50 mph in some parts of the fire zone.
Gov. Jerry Brown has requested a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration, citing the devastating fires burning in Northern and Southern California.
At least 24 people have died and more than 6,000 structures have been lost in the Camp and Woolsey fires.
Brown’s requests come a day after President Trump criticized California’s handling of forest and fire issues and threatened to cut off funding to the state.
The Woolsey fire roared back to life on Sunday, threatening homes in West Hills.
Flames came close to a subdivision near Roscoe and Valley Circle boulevards, and firefighters were attacking them on the ground and in the air.
The action is on the eastern flank of the fire in the San Fernando Valley.