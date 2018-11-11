Large swaths of Ventura and Los Angeles counties are still under evacuation orders due to the fires.
Officials stress people should stay away even if they believe the danger has passed.
Road closures
The Woolsey fire is bringing another day of unhealthy air and smoke to Southern California.
In Los Angeles County, the areas with the worst air quality Saturday were the west San Fernando Valley and northwest coastal Los Angeles County, according to Dr. Muntu Davis, Los Angeles County health officer. The air in these regions is considered unhealthy for everyone, not just people who are sensitive to pollution.
This site shows real-time air quality conditions for locations statewide.
This drone video shows the shocking level of destruction from California’s most damaging wildfire.
The death toll from the Camp fire surged to 23 people on Saturday night, with more than 100 still missing in Butte County, officials said.
Fourteen more bodies were discovered Saturday, and fire crews are still searching through the burn area for more victims.
Two days after walls of flames devoured the entire Sierra foothills town of Paradise in minutes, three firefighters set about surveying the damage Saturday so they could report back to evacuees they’d grown up with on what they’d seen.
It was early Friday morning, the sun was just coming up in the Simi Hills and 60-year-old Bell Canyon resident Laurita Gallagher was screaming to her family that it was time to leave.
Perilous winds were poised to roar back early Sunday, threatening to fan wildfires that have claimed two lives, scorched 83,000 acres and forced a quarter-million people to evacuate their homes across Ventura and Los Angeles counties.
The following areas are no longer under an evacuation order:
Officials stress all other evacuation orders remain in effect and that people should avoid those areas.
Source: Ventura County Emergency Operations Center
More than 6,700 homes and commercial buildings have been lost in Butte County, making it the most destructive fire to property in state history. Huge swaths of the town of Paradise were lost.
Two bodies found in Malibu Friday night were severely burned, officials said Saturday evening.
The Los Angeles County coroner’s office received reports Friday night of the bodies found on Mulholland Highway, but officials said at the time that they could not yet determine whether the deaths were connected to the Woolsey fire that burned through the area hours before.
At a Saturday news conference, officials said the two bodies were found burned inside a stopped vehicle in a long driveway.
John Benedict, chief of the Sheriff’s Department North Patrol Division, said an investigation will try to determine the exact causes of death.
Marcia Tysseling drove around her Malibou Lake neighborhood, checking in on neighbors and carrying out short conversations.
The drive had also become a way for her to charge her phone.
Actors, judges, retired firemen and realtors are among the people who live in this neighborhood around a small reservoir between Malibu Beach and Conejo Valley. The homes and a clubhouse are located in a remote area surrounded by rugged mountain terrain.