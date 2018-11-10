Firefighters battled through the night into Saturday morning to save communities from the raging Woolsey fire, which has exploded to 70,000 acres, destroyed scores of homes and forced 250,000 people to evacuate across a wide swath of Los Angeles and Ventura counties.
The fire spread in several directions, burning homes in Malibu, Westlake Village and Thousand Oaks while threatening parts of Simi Valley, West Hills and numerous Ventura County communities. The fire doubled in size since Friday afternoon.
President Trump on Saturday once again attacked California during destructive wildfires, using erroneous claims.
He said poor forest management policies caused the fires plaguing the state, even though the massive Woolsey fire didn’t occur in a forest.
“There is no reason for these massive, deadly and costly forest fires in California except that forest management is so poor. Billions of dollars are given each year, with so many lives lost, all because of gross mismanagement of the forests. Remedy now, or no more Fed payments!” Trump wrote.
Firefighters staged an all-out fight overnight to save Pepperdine University in Malibu, where hundreds of students and staff were sheltering in place.
The all-out attack by air and on the ground appears to have prevented any major damage. While some outbuildings may have been damaged, the university said no permanent structures were lost. It was a tense night, with those on campus sheltering in several buildings, including the library, as the firefight occurred.
Evacuation centers in Los Angeles County
Canoga Park Senior High School 6850 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Canoga Park, 91303
Palisades Charter High School 15777 Bowdoin St, Pacific Palisades, 90272
Pierce College 7100 El Rancho Drive Woodland Hills, CA 91371 (Entrance off Desoto Ave.)
Taft Charter High School 5461 Winnetka Ave., Woodland Hills, CA 91364 (at capacity)
Evacuation centers in Ventura County
Borchard Community Center 190 Reino Road. Newbury Park, CA 91320. (Accepting small animals.)
Camarillo Community Center 1605 East Burnley St. Camarillo, CA 93010. (Accepting small animals.)
Goebel Senior Adult Center 1385 E. Janss Rd., Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Rancho Santa Susana Recreation Center 5005 Unit C Los Angeles Ave. Simi Valley, CA 93063
Thousand Oaks Community Center 2525 N. Moorpark Rd. Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Thousand Oaks Teen Center 1375 East Janss Road, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Animal evacuation center
Hansen Dam Equestrian Center 11127 Orcas Avenue, Lake View Terrace, 91342
Sources: Los Angeles Fire Department, Ventura County Emergency Information
The Los Angeles County coroner’s office received reports Friday night of two bodies found in Malibu, but officials said they could not yet determine whether the deaths were connected to the Woolsey fire that burned through the area hours before.
Lt. Nani Cholakians said coroner’s officials would not go to the scene of the deaths until the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department summoned them, and officials did not know the location or condition of the bodies.
“We don’t know ourselves,” she said. “We don’t have any other information except for that.”
At least 50 people stood on the corner of Elmsbury Lane and Bell Canyon Boulevard on Friday night, many with their cellphones out to record the destruction unfolding to the west in Bell Canyon.
Flames were visible from the popular post, burning hot and orange along where the road winds into the small community.
Fire engines were stationed along the road into the community, just in case the fire tried to jump the road and head into West Hills. Burning trees and brush crackled and popped throughout the hillside.