According to the city, residents in the following neighborhoods will be granted access with valid I.D.:



• West of Coastline Drive

• East of Carbon Mesa Road

• From the ocean to the northern Malibu city limits (between Coastline and Carbon Mesa Road) with the following exceptions:

o Full closure at Tuna Canyon Road and Pacific Coast Highway

o Full closure on Rambla Pacifico Drive 400 meters north of Pacific Coast Highway (at the tennis courts)



Los Angeles County sheriff's personnel will be maintaining a checkpoint at PCH just north of Coastline Drive in the unincorporated area of Los Angeles County. Only residents of the repopulated areas in the city of Malibu will be permitted to enter this area and they must provide proper I.D. Employees of Malibu businesses will not be allowed access.



Evacuation orders remain in effect for all other neighborhoods of Malibu.