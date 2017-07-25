Barbara Sinatra, last wife of Frank Sinatra, dies at 90

Barbara Sinatra, the fourth wife of legendary singer Frank Sinatra and a prominent advocate and philanthropist for abused children, has died at 90.

Barbara Sinatra died Tuesday at her home in Rancho Mirage, said John Thoresen, director of the Barbara Sinatra Children's Center.

A former model and Las Vegas showgirl, Barbara Sinatra was a prominent Palm Springs socialite in her own right before she married Sinatra in 1976. They were the first of only three couples to be married at the historic estate of Walter and Leonor Annenberg in Rancho Mirage.

They remained wed until his death in 1998.

Together they founded the center that bears her name.

The nonprofit has provided therapy to more than 20,000 young victims of physical, sexual and emotional abuse since opening in 1986.

Thoresen says Sinatra remained active at the center until recently, raising funds and visiting with the children.

Born Barbara Blakeley in Bosworth, Mo., she moved to Long Beach and began a modeling career. She was married to Robert Oliver and, after a divorce, married actor and comedian Zeppo Marx.

In 2011, Barbara Sinatra co-wrote “Lady Blue Eyes: My Life with Frank,” which chronicles her life with Sinatra.

She is survived by a son, Robert Oliver Marx, and a granddaughter, Carina Blakeley Marx.

A Times staff writer contributed to the report.