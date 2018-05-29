Today: A Plastic Purge, or the Last Straw?

One word: Plastics. To some, they once represented a bright future. Today they are at the center of a fight about the environment, with California taking the lead. After banning single-use plastic bags, state lawmakers are turning their attention to drinking straws, bottle caps and microfibers from clothes, which make their way into the ocean and water supply. But three bills expected to go to the Assembly floor this week have also drawn intense pushback from conservatives, including gubernatorial candidate Travis Allen, and a coalition of manufacturers and industry groups.