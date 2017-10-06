A second Republican challenger steps up against GOP Rep. Duncan Hunter

Another member of Rep. Duncan Hunter's party has stepped up to challenge him for his inland San Diego County congressional seat.

Shamroze "Shamus" Sayed, 40, announced Friday that he's joining the growing list of people hoping to unseat the five-term Republican, who's facing ongoing investigations into whether he misused campaign funds for personal expenses.

Sayed is chief operating officer of Interpreters Unlimited, a translation services company, and lives in San Diego, outside the district.

In a statement announcing his run, Sayed emphasized his business experience and pledged to "bring integrity and accountability back" to the district. He said his priorities would be cutting taxes on small business and cutting regulations.

Hunter also faces Republican Andrew Zelt, a San Diego County sheriff's deputy, and five Democrats: Pierre Beauregard, Josh Butner, Ammar Campa-Najjar, Glenn Jensen and realtor Patrick Malloy.

Daniel Casara, another Republican who initially said he would run against Hunter, changed his mind and announced a campaign against Rep. Scott Peters (D-San Diego) instead.

Hunter, who won reelection by nearly 27 percentage points last year, is considered among the safer GOP incumbents who have been targeted by Democrats in the midterm elections.

Still, Hunter faces a probe into his alleged misuse of campaign funds, and has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on legal fees this year. In August, The Times reported that the FBI seized computers and documents at the offices of Hunter's campaign treasurer. Last month, Hunter's chief of staff of 15 years stepped down.