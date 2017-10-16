Another congressional challenger debuts a video featuring Trump. Will this strategy work?

Like many other congressional challengers in California right now, Democrat Kia Hamadanchy is trying to tie his opponent to Donald Trump.

Hamandanchy, who is running to be the first Iranian American member of Congress, released his first campaign video ad in his race against Rep. Mimi Walters (R-Irvine).

"When Donald Trump announced his Muslim ban, I knew I had to step up," Hamadanchy says in the video, calling the president's travel ban a "policy built on hatred that would have made my story impossible."

The video juxtaposes audio of people chanting "White Lives Matter" and anti-Muslim messages with family photos of his parents who fled Iran, one of the countries covered by the travel ban.

Hamadanchy's campaign says it's spending $10,000 on its initial digital ad buy over several weeks.

He's not the first candidate to prominently feature Trump's image in early campaign materials. Dave Min, another Democrat running against Walters, ran a clip of the congresswoman saying she's "very pleased" with what Trump has done so far. And Andrew Janz, a Democrat challenging Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare) released a video featuring news clips accusing the congressman of "trying to cover up President Trump's Russian connections."

But it remains to be seen if this strategy, which was featured prominently and mostly failed in 2016 races across California, will work. Other campaigns seem to already be shifting their focus toward making increasingly unpopular House Speaker Paul Ryan their bogeyman.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee started running ads last week that featured Ryan and warned voters that he and other Republicans would "never stop...coming after your healthcare."