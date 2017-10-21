Sen. Tom Cotton chides Californians: 'Your sanctuary cities weren’t enough, you had to have a sanctuary state instead'

Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton told California Republicans they should expect better days ahead, in part, because of liberal overreach by California Democrats on taxes, immigration and other issues affecting the daily lives of working-class Americans.

Cotton invoked the memory of former president and California governor Ronald Reagan as a guiding light, and ridiculed House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) as a harbinger of doom.

“All it takes is a little new thinking applied with old principles. The principles of Ronald Reagan,” Cotton told a packed ballroom at the California Republican Party’s fall convention in Anaheim on Saturday.

Cotton’s keynote address hewed toward traditional conservative themes and was peppered with light moments and witty jabs about the Democrats' grip on California politics.

“When Jerry Brown has to veto your legislation because it’s too liberal, you might have to take a look in the mirror,” Cotton told the crowd.

It was a big departure from the speech the night before by GOP firebrand Steve Bannon, President Trump’s former political strategist.

Bannon unleased attacks on former President George W. Bush and Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.). He told Republicans they needed to rise up in California or else the progressive left and “lords of the Silicon Valley” would try to secede from the union in 10 to 15 years.

Cotton, who at 40 is the youngest member of the U.S. Senate, is widely believed to be eyeing a run for higher office. During the 2016 Republican National Convention, he was the most active politician on the breakfast circuit, visiting the South Carolina, Ohio, Iowa, New Hampshire and California delegations.

California, of course, is home to more than 5 million Republican voters and has been a wellspring of political cash for GOP presidential candidates.

Cotton’s message of hope has been a running theme throughout the three-day GOP gathering as the state party tries once again to turn things around in left-leaning California. The party’s share of the state electorate has fallen to 26% and no Republican has been elected to statewide office since 2006.

Cotton, however, told the party faithful to remain upbeat. California’s Republican members of Congress play a pivotal role in Washington, and there are ample opportunities to rekindle the party’s presence in Sacramento and throughout the state.

Cotton zeroed in on the new gas tax and vehicle fee hike in the state, which would raise $5.2 billion annually for transportation and mass transit improvements, saying it would hurt ordinary Californians.

“If you live in West L.A. or San Francisco and you have the money to afford a Tesla, maybe you’ll be OK,” Cotton said. “What about the farmer in the Central Valley who has a pickup truck and needs to fill it up three times a week?”

He also took shots at the so-called sanctuary state law signed this month by Gov. Jerry Brown, which will limit law enforcement agencies from questioning and detaining people for immigration violations.

“Your sanctuary cities weren’t enough, you had to have a sanctuary state instead,” Cotton said. “So all your citizens will face greater danger no matter where they live.”

Before he took the stage, the state GOP played a short video introduction of the Arkansas senator, focused on his experiences serving as an Army officer in Iraq and Afghanistan.

In Washington, Cotton was a harsh critic of President Obama and is considered a hawk on national defense. During a hearing in June, Cotton also openly mocked the idea of the Trump administration colluding with Russia.