California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra threatens lawsuit over Trump's contraceptive-rights decision

California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra on Friday threatened legal action against the Trump administration over its decision to limit an Obama-era rule that requires employers to provide for contraceptives in their health plans.

The Trump decision would give an exemption to employers who object to the rule based on religious or moral grounds.

In a conference call with representatives from the American Civil Liberties Union and Planned Parenthood, Becerra told reporters that the federal action unlawfully discriminates against women.

"This is just another example of the Trump administration trampling on fundamental rights,” Becerra said.

“We’re prepared in California to take all action, including legal action, to defend a woman’s rights against this unacceptable attack,” he added.

Massachusetts Atty. Gen. Maura Healey and organizations including the ACLU and the National Women's Law Center have also announced plans to bring legal action against the Trump administration over its decision.