California becomes the first state to require pet stores to sell rescue animals
California will be the first state to require pet stores to sell rescue animals under legislation signed by Gov. Jerry Brown on Friday.
Starting in 2019, pet stores will transition to selling dogs, cats and rabbits from shelters or adoption centers or face a fine.
“This is a big win for our four-legged friends, of course," said bill author Assemblyman Patrick O’Donnell (D-Long Beach) in a statement.
The bill, AB 485, is aimed at reducing the number of animals in shelters and businesses with mass breeding operations, known as "puppy mills" or "kitten factories."
The advocacy group Social Compassion in Legislation and multiple animal rescue, welfare and shelter groups supported the measure.
The American Kennel Club and California Retailers Assn. were among the groups that opposed it.