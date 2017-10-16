This is Essential Politics, our in-the-moment look at California political and government news.
California will build greener under legislation signed by Gov. Jerry Brown
|Chris Megerian
Gov. Jerry Brown on Sunday signed legislation that will require state officials to consider greenhouse gas emissions when choosing construction materials.
The measure, AB 262, was authored by Assemblyman Rob Bonta (D-Oakland) and directs the Department of General Services to draft standards for emissions. Bidders seeking state contracts for materials including steel, glass and insulation will have to start meeting them by July 1, 2019.
"The goal of this bill is laudable and consistent with our efforts address climate change," Brown wrote in a letter when signing the legislation.
The governor asked state officials to continue looking at state contracting and submit more recommendations about ways to reduce emissions.