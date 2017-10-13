Good news, California moms: It's going to be easier for dads to change diapers away from home

An effort to put more diaper changing stations in men’s bathrooms and public facilities won Gov. Jerry Brown’s signature on Friday.

Starting next year, AB 1127 will require new state buildings owned by the state to include at least one changing station in men's and women's bathrooms.

Newly constructed or renovated public facilities including theaters, sports arenas, and libraries will also be required to have a changing station accessible to both women and men.

"Our policies are evolving to meet the needs of families and California is leading the way," said Assemblyman Ian Calderon (D-Whittier) in a statement.

Calderon, who recently became a father, authored the bill with Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella), a father of two.

Brown vetoed a similar bill in 2014 that called for diaper changing stations in new and current bathrooms. At the time, he called the legislation “a good business practice” that the private sector was already taking steps to address.

Brown did not say why he signed the bill on Friday.